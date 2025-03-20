RESHMI YADAV, OP

Bhubaneswar: With 3.5 billion people worldwide suffering from oral diseases, dental health remains a critical yet often neglected aspect of overall well-being. On World Oral Health Day, which is observed March 20, experts stress the need for greater awareness and improved oral hygiene, particularly in rural Odisha, where access to dental care remains limited. Subasish Behera, Associate Professor, department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics at SCB Dental College and Hospital, emphasised the strong connection between oral health and overall systemic health, warning that poor dental hygiene can lead to serious complications like heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory infections. He urged people to adopt preventive measures such as regular brushing, flossing, and routine dental check-ups to avoid these health risks.

This year’s theme, ‘A Happy Mouth is a Happy Mind,’ highlights the psychological and social impact of good oral health. Confidence, social interactions, and general well-being are closely tied to a healthy smile. However, in Odisha, the perception of dental hygiene varies between urban and rural populations. While city dwellers show increasing awareness about dental care, many in rural areas struggle with affordability, accessibility, and a lack of awareness. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Assistant Professor at IDS & SUM Hospital, Stiti Pragnya, expressed concern over low dental treatment acceptance rates. “I attend to over 1,500 patients a month, yet nearly 70 per cent refuse further treatment.

Also Read: Baitarani under threat

Many rural residents still rely on traditional remedies and only visit a dentist in emergencies,” he explained. He pointed out that poor dietary habits, tobacco consumption, and a shortage of dental professionals in rural areas are worsening the oral health crisis. “In Odisha, with a population exceeding four crore, more than half are either partially or completely edentulous,” he added. With experts advocating for simple daily habits like brushing twice a day, flossing, and regular dental check-ups, they remain hopeful that greater awareness will lead to lasting improvements. “A healthy smile is a reflection of a healthy body. Take care of your teeth, and they will take care of you,” Pragnya advised.