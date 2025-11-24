ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: The Dharitri Youth Conclave-2025, organised by the leading Odia daily Dharitri to mark its 52nd anniversary, brought together over a thousand student activists, climate leaders, and environmental enthusiasts at Hotel Swosti Premium here Monday. This year’s conclave focused on fostering collaboration between environmental leaders and the youth, providing a space for discussions on climate resilience, sustainable development, and community-driven conservation.

Adyasha: Committed to responsible environmental reporting

OrissaPOST and Dharitri Chief Executive Adyasha Satpathy inaugurated the conclave, emphasising its importance as a platform for grassroots environmentalists. She acknowledged the rising climate concerns and highlighted the role of the Dharitri Climate Grant in supporting young climate leaders across the region.

“We hope this Youth Con clave will raise awareness about environmental conservation and inspire young minds to take action for a sustainable future,” said Satpathy. She also celebrated Dharitri’s 52nd anniversary, reaffirming the newspaper’s commitment to responsible environmental reporting that advocates a positive approach to climate action.

Fleming stresses role of youth

British Deputy High Commissioner for East & North East India, Dr Andrew Fleming, Special Guest of Honour at the conclave, focused on the pivotal role that youth play in building climate resilience. Praising Bhubaneswar as a city where heritage and innovation converge, he called for greater collaboration to tackle global climate challenges.

“The future of environmental sustainability depends on youth,” Fleming said. “Young people have the creativity, energy, and drive to find the solutions needed to safeguard our planet.” He also spoke about Odisha’s resilience to natural disasters, citing examples from Cuttack and Koraput as models of effective community leadership in the face of climate challenges. He encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from Odis ha’s tribal communities, whose traditional conservation practices can contribute significantly to modern climate strategies.

Narain: Climate crisis unprecedented in scale

The conclave’s chief speaker, Sunita Narain, described the climate challenge as unprecedented in scale, exacerbated by human activities such as deforestation and pollution. She stressed the growing frequency of extreme weather events and underscored the urgency of rethinking development models.

“Climate change is a crisis of our own making, and it demands solutions from all of us,” Narain asserted. She pointed out the disparity between developed nations, which have contributed disproportionately to global emissions, and developing nations, which are now bearing the brunt of climate impacts. Narain called for collective action to rethink energy, transportation, and agricultural systems, focusing on reducing coal dependency and promoting public transportation.

Narain also praised Odisha’s youth for their potential to drive change and highlighted sustainable farming practices such as multi-cropping, which can improve soil health and reduce chemical dependence. She commended the state’s inclusive sanitation systems, non-sewerage initiatives, and community forest conservation programs as models of sustainable development.

Purnima Devi’s inspiring journey

Dr Purnima Devi Barman, a renowned conservationist and biologist from Assam, shared her inspiring journey of saving the ‘Hargila’ (greater adjutant stork) from extinction. Leading the ‘Hargila Army’—a group of over 20,000 women—Barman has helped protect the species’ nesting sites and restore wetland habitats, transforming the stork from a symbol of fear to one of pride in local communities.

Barman emphasised the importance of integrating conservation with community development. “Livelihood and conservation can go hand in hand,” she said.

Tathagata for leaving a better world for posterity

Editor of Dharitri and OrissaPOST Tathagata Satpathy addressed the attendees with a call for individual responsibility in safeguarding the environment. “We must all contribute to environmental safety—whether in urban areas or rural communities,” he said. Tathagata emphasised that while we leave this world empty-handed, we have a responsibility to leave a better world for future generations. He urged youth to disconnect from digital distractions, stay informed through newspapers, and actively engage in climate issues.