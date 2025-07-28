ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of World Nature Conservation Day (July 28), Odisha resonated with calls for collective environmental responsibility, tech-driven innovation, and deep respect for nature’s bounty. Observed annually, the day highlights the urgent global need to conserve natural resources, safeguard biodiversity, and foster sustainable lifestyles. This year’s theme, “Connecting People and Plants: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation”, underscores the significance of technology in safeguarding ecosystems while fostering human-nature connections. Environmentalists, scientists, and educators from across the state gathered in Bhubaneswar to discuss practical steps for sustainable development and ecological preservation. Wildlife biologist and founder of Bikash Saathi, Biswajeet Panda, emphasised Odisha’s rich but fragile biodiversity. “The state harbors numerous endemic and cryptic species that are vital for ecological balance. But fragmented habitats are slowly eroding this balance,” he said.

Panda stressed the need for responsible conservation and habitat restoration, urging citizens to “Restore with Respect” to protect the landscape for future generations. He likened nature to a nurturing mother, offering sustenance and healing without demand. “Preserving nature is not a choice—it’s a responsibility. Respecting nature is respecting life itself,” Panda added. Noted environmentalist Jaya Krushna Panigrahi highlighted the importance of integrating digital tools into conservation strategies. “From AI to GIS, and remote sensing to mobile apps—modern technology can transform conservation into a mission-mode effort,” he said. Panigrahi reiterated the need to preserve plant communities and maintain the quality of abiotic elements like soil, air, and water.

Ahead of the global observance, an awareness event in Bhubaneswar brought together young faculty, students, and scientists. Organised by Science for Common People Society (SCOPES) in collaboration with SOA University, the Indian Meteorological Society (IMS) Bhubaneswar Chapter, and Trident Academy of Technology, the event sought to galvanize youth around the cause of conservation. Dr Prabodh Mohanty, MD of SNM Group and president of the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industries, addressed the gathering as Chief Guest.

Acknowledging the historical environmental toll of industrialisation, he pointed to recent shifts towards eco-friendly business practices. “Industries are increasingly adopting green technologies due to evolving regulations and public expectations,” he said, encouraging technical students to blend development with responsibility. Dr Bijay Ketan Patnaik, vice president of SCOPES and former PCCF, delivered the keynote address, stressing the urgent need for sustainable growth in the face of environmental challenges. Prof UC Mohanty, president of SCOPES and a renowned climate scientist from SOA University, delved into the science behind climate change and ecosystem interdependencies. He emphasised simplifying complex scientific ideas to involve the public in participatory conservation efforts. “Reducing our carbon footprints is crucial to mitigating climate extremes,” he noted.

Dr Manorama Mohanty, director of IMD Bhubaneswar and Co-Chairperson of IMS – Bhubaneswar, drew attention to the increasing frequency of extreme weather events. She stressed the role of community-level engagement and IMD’s impact-based warning systems in building climate resilience.