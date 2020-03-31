Bhubaneswar: Vehicle documents and driving licenses that expired by February end will remain valid till June 30, a state government official said Tuesday.

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in a letter, has informed principal secretaries of all states and union territories about the extension and has asked not to penalise vehicle owners whose documents expired February last, the official added.

“Keeping coronavirus pandemic in view, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has taken this step. On behalf of the state government, we will also implement the advisory,” department of commerce and transport said in a statement.

Notably, after the implementation of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, hefty fines were being collected from vehicle owners for not updating documents such as driving license, fitness certificate, and pollution under control (PUC) certificate among others.

The state government had also given a relaxation of six months in two phases for the people to get their documents prepared. That said, people were apprehensive about getting their documents renewed owing to the lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak.