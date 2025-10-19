Bhubaneswar: This year’s European Research Day was held in Bhubaneswar at the Mayfair Convention, in collaboration with the delegation of the European Union to India and EURAXESS India, and supported by KIIT University and the Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster.

The event highlighted the strategic research and innovation partnership between the EU and India, showcasing opportunities for Indian students to apply for prestigious fellowships and for researchers to collaborate with the EU and its member states.

Tailored for the academic community in and around Bhubaneswar, the event spotlighted funding opportunities and collaborative projects under Horizon Europe, including EU-India co-funding calls, European Research Council and Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions grants, as well as research, innovation, and fellowship programmes offered by EU member states.

During the event, participants had the opportunity to interact directly with distinguished officials from Czechia, France, Germany, Hungary, and the Netherlands.

These experts highlighted opportunities for bilateral cooperation and career development aimed at fostering collaborative research initiatives.

Attendees also gained valuable insights into the support services offered by the EURAXESS India network, which facilitates EU-India research collaborations and career opportunities in Europe.

The event began with a welcome address by Pierrick Fillon-Ashida, First Counsellor at the delegation of the EU to India, followed by a keynote speech from Prof Mrutyunjay Suar, Director General (R&D and Innovation), KIIT University Bhubaneswar.

Participants heard testimonies on EU fellowships and ongoing EU-India collaborations, while representatives from various EU countries showcased research, innovation, and study opportunities in Europe.

The event concluded with remarks from Namrata Misra, CEO of Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster, and Samrat S Kumar of EURAXESS India. A networking session provided participants with further opportunities for engagement and dialogue.

The European Union (EU), comprising 27 countries, is home to the world’s second-largest economy and the third-largest population, after China and India. Despite its diversity, all EU member states share core values of peace, democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights.

EU-India Cooperation on Mobility and Career Development: Europe remains a key destination for higher studies and research for Indian students, with nearly 100,000 currently pursuing education across the EU.