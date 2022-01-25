Malkangiri: Border Security Force (BSF) jawans Monday seized huge cache of explosives during a combing operation in the jungles of Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district bordering Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the BSF jawans conducted a raid at Sadaram, Sanyasiguda and Totaguda forests when they found explosives concealed under a stone pile.

They called a bomb disposal squad which recovered one 5kg, four 2kg, one 1kg and one 550gm tiffin bombs apart from 500gm explosives, a gas stove, four pairs of shoes, spectacles and a wrist watch from the spot. They defused the explosives.

With this recovery, official sources said, the security personnel foiled the nefarious design of Maoists. It is suspected that the explosives and IEDs would have been used for causing harm to the security personnel probably on Republic Day.