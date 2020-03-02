Jeypore: Jeypore town police in Koraput district seized an explosive-laden container in the wee hours of Monday. The driver and his helper are being quizzed, police said.

Though the police are yet to disclose the exact details like the amount and nature of the explosives, they are certain about one thing that the consignment was coming from Hyderabad and to be delivered at Korukonda block in Malkangiri district.

According to the police, they were carrying out a regular check up in the locality. It was then the explosive-carrying truck went past them. Suspecting something fishy, the police intercepted the truck and asked the driver to stop it.

Later they carried out a thorough search operation, seized 200 packets of illegal explosives inside the truck.

Police said the interrogation might provide them some leads to crack the case.

Malkangiri being a Maoist infested district, local people raised concerns over the consignment scheduled to be delivered there.

PNN