Bolangir: Tension ran high Tuesday after officials of the district administration in Bolangir and villagers of Khuntpali affected by Lower Suktel irrigation project were involved in a face-off during an eviction drive. Villagers demanded that issues of their rehabilitation and relocation must be solved before they move out. Residents of Khuntpali, including women and children staged a road block to prevent the administrative team from entering the village.

Sensing the mood of the villagers, officials did not enter and instead held talks with the agitators to diffuse tension. The villagers questioned the frequent visit of the administrative team without resolving the issues. They informed that they had submitted a seven-point charter of demand to the district collector, but their demands were yet to be met. They said officials will be allowed to enter the village only after their demands are fulfilled.

In the demands, the villagers have said that the priest of the village deity should not be evicted till the temple is relocated to a separate place. They alleged that they are yet to get land for construction of new houses despite spending a part of the compensation they had received for displacement from the village. They demanded for homestead land to 12 displaced persons and land for construction of houses to original residents residing at the rehabilitation colony. They also said that clean drinking water facilities, Anganwadi, school, playgrounds and ponds should be set up as part of their rehabilitation. The face-off led to an impasse at the village.

Later, ADM/project director of Lower Suktel irrigation project, Mahendra Mohapatra reached the site and held discussions with the villagers. He urged them not to disrupt work after receiving the compensation amount. The villagers pointed out that over 80 per cent of villagers have already been displaced while 20 per cent still live in the village. SDPO Tophan Bag intervened and assured that only those houses that have been completely vacated will be demolished. Following Bag’s assurances, the administrative team entered the village and demolished the houses that have been completely vacated.