WhatsApp users have heaved a sigh of relief with Facebook dropping off the idea to place ads in the popular instant messaging app in order to make money from it. According to reports Facebook has disbanded the team that was working on integrating apps into the WhatsApp. It is also being discussed widely that the code which this team was in the process of integrating into WhatsApp has also been removed from the app.

That said, the social media giant hasn’t given up on its $22 billion acquisition to make money. Facebook mulls going ahead with its plan to integrate advertising in the WhatsApp Status to monetise the app.

WhatsApp status is a way for users to share pictures, videos, text updates or even GIFs to their friends that disappear after 24 hours. This feature is quite like the Instagram Stories feature – another platform owned by Facebook. The networking giant believes by allowing ads on WhatsApp Statuses, Facebook will let brands connect with customers.

Reports suggest that the implementation is expected to work on the fairly simple method that would let users see a quick glimpse at the advertisement that accompanies their status. Users will then have to swipe up to get the details of the advertised product or service shown in Status.

Facebook, however, is yet to give a timeline as to when these ads will roll out on the WhatsApp platform.

It should be mentioned here that the plans to integrate advertising in WhatsApp was among the reasons why WhatsApp founders Jan Koum exited the company. Koum and several other top executives feel advertising would mean a weakening of the end-to-end encryption which the app touts as a major privacy and security feature.

Monetization of WhatsApp, however, remains a key concern for Facebook given the hefty amount it had to pay to acquire the messaging company. Besides, WhatsApp has recorded unmatched growth since the Facebook acquisition back in 2014. This app currently has more than 1.5 billion users across the globe and no other rival app comes close.