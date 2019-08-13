New Delhi: At last, Facebook is reportedly working on ‘dark mode’ in its Android mobile app.

According to reliable app leaker Jane Manchun Wong, she came across an unreleased Dark Mode in Facebook’s mobile app for Android by looking into the code underneath.

It indicates Facebook has recently started implementing the long-awaited Dark Mode into their mobile app.

“This Dark Mode appears to be in an early stage of development, understandably. For now, only certain parts of the app have been reworked to support the Dark Mode. For example, dark text displaying on a dark background, vice versa,” she posted in a blog.

“The time it takes to develop and release experimental features like this varies. I am as curious about the release timeline of Facebook mobile Dark Mode as you are!,” she added.

From Twitter to Slack, all platforms are introducing the Dark Mode and Facebook was left behind in the race.

To facilitate an even darker theme for the app, micro-blogging site Twitter has added two new modes — “Lights Out” and “Automatic Dark” — to its already existing dark mode option, making it available to iOS users first.

Both the new modes have been made available for iOS users, however it remains unclear by when would the feature reach Android users.

(IANS)