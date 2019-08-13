Johannesburg: Quinton de Kock was named Tuesday South Africa’s new Twenty20 skipper for the three-match series against India in September, which will not feature former captain Faf Du Plessis in the squad.

However, Faf du Plessis will continue to lead South Africa in the three-Test series that follows the T20s, with Temba Bavuma named his vice-captain, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced.

“I would like to stress that Faf du Plessis remains an important part of our plans for white-ball cricket,” said CSA Acting Director, Corrie van Zyl. Rassie van Der Dussen will play deputy to Quinton de Kock in the T20 squad

“The T20 Series gives us the last chance to have a look at our leadership and batting options as the next edition of the T20 World Cup is now little more than a year away which is why we have gone with an inexperienced leadership group. This is our last opportunity to finally settle in for the right team before that tournament,” Zyl added.

Meanwhile, both T20 and Test squads will feature three uncapped players. Pacer Anrich Nortje features in both squads, batsman Bavuma, spin bowling all-rounder Bjorn Fortuin will feature in the T20 squad. Wicketkeeper Rudi Second and spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy were handed Test caps.

“All three newcomers to the Test side have more than earned their spurs through impressive performances in last season’s four-day franchise competition,” Zyl pointed out.

“As far as the T20 squad is concerned, Temba Bavuma and Bjorn Fortuin were two of the standout players in the CSA T20 Challenge last season while Nortje was outstanding in the Mzansi Super League until ruled out by injury,” Zyl added.

CSA also said Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi were not considered for the T20s as they will be preparing for the Test series by playing in South Africa A’s four-day matches against India A.

“We feel we have covered all the options for the conditions we are likely to encounter on the sub-continent with Muthusamy and Dane Piedt, who was far and away the leading wicket-taker in our four-day competition, providing the back-up to Keshav Maharaj,” Zyl said.

The T20 series starts September 15.

Test squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada and Rudi Second.

T20I squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

