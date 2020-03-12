Mumbai: Born March 13, 1984, Geeta Basra, a British actress, made her debut in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Dil Diya Hai in 2006.

She is the wife of Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh. More than her films Geeta always remains in the limelight for her relationship with Bhajji.

On the occasion of Geeta’s 36th birthday, let us learn about her love story with Harbhajan.

During a show when Harbhajan was asked how he impressed Geeta, he said, he saw Geeta in a poster for the first time and then asked Yuvraj Singh if he knew her.

Harbhajan told Yuvraj to find out who the girl in the poster was. They had a friend called Suved Lohia who knew Geeta. Lohia sent Bhajji’s message to her.

Harbhajan further revealed that he messaged Geeta after coming back from winning the 2011 World Cup. In the message, he asked Geeta for a coffee date, but Geeta did not reply to his message.

Harbhajan further added that one day before the IPL, Geeta asked him for match tickets on the message. Now, Geeta felt that she had taken a favour, so she agreed to meet him instead.

“After one meeting we started meeting again and again. Geeta refused to enter into a relationship, saying that she wanted to focus on her career,” Harbhajan said.

Bhajji said he too wants to focus on his career. So it took him about eight to nine months to convince Geeta for a relationship.