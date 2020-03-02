Aska: A fake B.Ed certificate racket was recently busted in Ganjam with the police arresting and court forwarding five persons including two teachers.

The arrested persons have been identified as Gouri Shankar Jena, a teacher and a resident of Humuki village under Aska police limits, Prakash Chandra Polai, a teacher in a UP school in Kaniar, Ranjit Kumar Palta of Kodala Panda Sahi, K. Dhiren Kumar Dora of Kodala Vegetable Market and Durga Prasad Mishra of Polsara College Chowk.

Police have recovered Rs 22,000 in cash, a computer, a hard disc, over 500 rubber stamps and more than 50 fake certificates of several institutions and universities.

The accused were carrying out their fake certificate business in areas like Ganjam, Nayagarh, Rayagada and in Srikakuklam district in Andhra Pradesh. They were collecting something between Rs 10,000 and 50,000 for a single certificate, informed training IPS officer Abhilash G and Aska police station inspector-in-charge Prashant Kumar Sahu at a press meet.

Police said that the two arrested teachers had been in the job by furnishing fake certificates since 2006. K. Dhiren, owner of a computer centre, had been preparing these fake certificates. Ranjit owned some rubber stamps that were being used in preparing the fake certificates. Durga Prasad was carrying out the business.

IIC Sahu said the seized hard disc has been sent to forensic laboratory for examination.

Notably, Aska block education officer Krutibasa Barik had lodged a complaint against the teachers at Aska police station January 14. Registering a case (Case No-21/20), the police had begun an investigation into the matter.

