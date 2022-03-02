Bhubaneswar: Fake currencies with face value of over Rs 7 lakh were seized from Bhubaneswar Wednesday, an official said.

The Commissionerate Police seized fake Indian currency notes and arrested the accused identified as Satya Narayan Prusty and Bhula Pradhan.

During the investigation, the police found that both had decided to start manufacturing fake currencies to become rich.

The duo duped two people of Rs 24 lakh on the pretext of providing them job, said Arun Swain, inspector-in-charge, Kharavela Nagar police station.

While printing different notes, the accused were able to print the counterfeit currency notes of Rs 200 denomination in a proper way and tried to exchange those fake currencies, he said.

The police have seized a laptop, colour printer, ink jet and other materials used for printing the fake currency.

IANS