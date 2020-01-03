Bhubaneswar: The state leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has cast apprehensions on the virtues of the ruling BJD government in receiving the Krishi Karman award from the Centre.

The BJP Friday organised a press conference to discredit the state government for the award they bagged. Party spokesperson Golak Mohapatra told media that the award was allegedly a result of submission of forged documents and certificates.

“The BJD government in the state is a master in manipulation of data. In the past also, several of their hyped claims of increased productions have been punctured by audit reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG),” he said.

He cited the example of failure of the ‘Potato Mission’ in the state, soaring prices of onions and inability of farmers to sell crops. Mohapatra questioned if there is no evident profit to farmers and most of the schemes relating to agriculture have failed how the state reported increase in production and received the award.

“Most of the agricultural schemes the state tried have failed. Failure of Potato Mission, onion production and others are evidence of their failed policies. If they are so interested in farmers’ welfare farmers could be given basic facilities like irrigation, housing and electricity,” he said.

“I want to say that the present government is a trader of fudged data. They have expertise in getting certificates based on forged data. An audit report by the CAG can reveal their manipulations and fake claims. Earlier, CAG reports have proved how the state government faked on data on agricultural productions,”

The saffron party also questioned the government for allegedly befooling farmers with the KALIA scheme during elections. “The scheme was meant just to woo farmers during elections. Now as the elections are over they want to come up with new theories like merging it with central schemes and others,” he added.