Phulbani: Khajuripada police Thursday arrested a fake fire brigade official. The arrested youth was identified as Babul Kanhar of Gurupada village in Kandhamal district.

Sources said that Babul pretended to be an employee of the fire brigade department and dressed in khaki uniform. Khajuripada IIC Ramakant Patra went to Bandhasahi to collect updates on the various COVID-19 measures where he chanced upon Babul. The IIC demanded to check Babul’s identity card. Failing to do so, Babul was then arrested.

A case bearing no. 34/20 has been registered with the police in this regard.

