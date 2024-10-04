Cuttack: A few days after a milk adulteration unit was busted in Atada area here, police sealed a factory at Jagatpur New Industrial Estate where spurious ghee was being manufactured, Thursday. According to sources, the factory, which has got the licence for production of soya chunks, was manufacturing adulterated ghee and sesame oil for the last four years.

However, a team from Jagatpur police station, on being tipped off about the adulterated ghee unit, swung into action and conducted a raid on the factory. The raid was conducted in the presence of a team of health officials from the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). A cop said, “Jagatpur police station’s inspector in-charge (IIC) was tipped off that a factory in the New Industrial Estate was manufacturing edible ghee in the name of ‘Bal Gopal Ghee’ following which we informed the food safety officer and health officer.

Later, a joint raid was conducted.” The team seized raw materials worth Rs 20 lakh and some machinery from the firm. Police have detained two workers but factory owner Saroj Mishra is absconding.