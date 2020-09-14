Choudwar: Choudwar police have busted a fake ghee and sauce manufacturing unit near the Girls’ High School in ward No-IX under in Cuttack district Monday.

The cops sized a huge quantity of adulterated cow ghee and tomato sauce. They also detained the owner of the manufacturing unit.

According to the police, the unit had been manufacturing adulterated ghee and sauces for the last five years. These adulterated food products were then being sold in nearby markets in the name of branded companies.

Cow ghee and tomato sauce are widely consumed food items. With the ghee and sauce manufacturing unit being busted, local people are now in a state of panic. They are trying to ascertain whether they will face health hazards after consuming such fake products.

“A fake unit has been operating for five long years. How could the police be ignorant about this fact,” locals asked.

The police have seized 1,448 kilograms of adulterated ghee, tomato and chili sauces and other chemicals used for adulteration.

PNN