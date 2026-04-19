Bhubaneswar: All schools in Khurda district of Odisha will remain closed from April 20 to 23, official sources said Sunday.

The closure has been ordered due to prevailing heatwave conditions and a rise in temperatures in the region, with the district administration shutting all government and private schools as well as anganwadi centres to ensure the safety of students, the sources added.

Authorities said the precautionary measure has been taken to prevent heat-related health risks among children.

PNN