Rourkela: The Birsa police unearthed a fake mobil manufacturing unit running at Zeenat Colony in Rourkela, and confiscated several thousand litres of duplicate lubricants during the raid, Sunday.

DSP Ambit Mohanty said two persons – Abdul Mana and Md Biraz – have so far been arrested for running the fake business, while 4000 litres of duplicate mobil, 5000 empty bottles and pouches of several established brands like Castrol and Servo have been confiscated during the raid.

Giving details of the crackdown, Mohanty said the fake unit was running out of a single room in a multi-storied building in Zeenat Colony area. He said the raid was subsequent to an actionable lead the Birsa police received some time ago.

“The raid was conducted late in the morning. The prepared oil and packaging materials were recovered from the spot. The two counterfeiters were rounded up subsequently,” Mohanty added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo had been running the business for quite some time. “They would purchase used mobil and then refine those to a certain level, pack those into bottles and pouches before selling in the market,” Mohanty said.

He said the investigation would now focus on their selling territories – in rural or urban areas, amid suspicion that those were also sent to other states.

“Investigations are underway. More facts will emerge in coming days,” the DSP said, adding that the police are trying to ascertain the source of the used lubricants.

The arrested duo has been booked under Sections 318(4), 345, 347 and 349 of Trademark Act, along with Sections 103, 104 and 63 of Copyright Act. They were produced before a court for remand.

PNN