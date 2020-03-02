Puri: Some devotees are allegedly bribing police personnel deployed at Srimandir here to get VIP treatment at the 12th century shrine.

This illegal practice has been causing inconvenience to many common devotees at Srimandir, it is alleged.

As per the data, at least 50,000 devotees from across the country and abroad usually visit Srimandir and pay obeisance to Lord Jagannath on a daily basis. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has introduced several measures to ensure safe visit to the shrine for the pilgrims. The temple administration has laid down certain guidelines and protocols for the visit of VIPs and VVIPs to Srimandir. As per the guidelines, officials of the temple administration and security personnel escort the VIPs and VVIPs to Srimandir and ensure a safe Darshan for them.

Taking advantage of the situation, some affluent people are reportedly bribing some security personnel deployed at the shrine to get VIP treatment. According to sources, the security personnel escort these affluent devotees to Srimandir.

“These fake VIPs often create unnecessary rush at Bhitarakatha (inner barricade) on the temple premises. As a result, many common devotees face inconveniences,” said a source.

It has been alleged that many affluent people are contacting the security personnel deployed at Srimandir over phone. “After getting money from these rich people, the security personnel escort them to Srimandir. This illegal practice is happening on festival days,” added the source.

It is worth mentioning here that the Supreme Court had directed the SJTA to ensure smooth Darshan for the devotees at Srimandir and take steps for timely performance of rituals.