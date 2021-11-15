Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government announced Monday that lands for homes would be provided to the families who were displaced for the multi-purpose Hirakud Dam project in Sambalpur district. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement while distributing BSKY smart health cards in virtual mode. The decision would benefit nearly 2,000 families.

“Odisha government will provide homestead lands to nearly 2,000 families displaced for the Hirakud Dam project. This decision will resolve the long standing issue of oustees,” Patnaik said in his message.

The Odisha chief minister also launched the distribution of BSKY smart health cards in Jharsuguda district. More than 1.15 lakh people will benefit from the BSKY scheme, a senior official informed.

Patnaik inaugurated a number of development projects for Jharsuguda district worth Rs 144 crore. He laid the foundation stones for various projects in the district to the tune of Rs 153 crore. He also inaugurated two water treatment plants (WTPs) for Sadar and Brajarajnagar towns.

It is pertinent to mention that welfare projects worth Rs 618 crore have already been taken up for providing clean and hygienic drinking water to residents in all villages of Jharsuguda. The projects will benefit around 1.22 lakh households. The projects are to be completed by June, 2022.

An under-construction 100-bed cardiac care hospital in the district will be completed soon. Fifty per cent of beds in the ongoing health facility project will be reserved for poor patients of Jharsuguda, officials said.

PNN