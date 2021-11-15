Baripada: Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj is to remain closed for visitors until further orders due to unseasonal rain and dense fog in the region following a low pressure system formed over south Andaman Sea, the park authorities informed Monday.

According to the park’s deputy director Sai Kiran DN, the restriction has been imposed with immediate effect from November 15. The proactive step was taken as a measure to prevent any untoward incident. Usually, a large number of tourists from the state and outside visit the national park during winter, Sai Kiran clarified.

“Most trails in the park have become slushy under the impact of heavy rainfall for the last few days and a thick blanket of fog engulfing the national park could become dangerous for the visitors and safari as well. Hence, we decided to keep the visitors away from the biosphere reserve,” the deputy director further said.

The park authorities have not specified any date regarding reopening. “If the situation improves, the park may also reopen in a day or two,” the deputy director added.

Notably, the national park spreads over an area of 2,750 square kilometre, which also comprises the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR). It is regarded as Asia’s second-largest biosphere reserve.

The Similipal National Park accommodates a huge population of big cats and jumbos. It houses more than a thousand species of plants including fauna. It was reopened for tourists from November 1.

PNN