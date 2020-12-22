Gope: Reminding people of rich traditions associated with weddings in Odia families, a family has shot to fame by serving as many as 75 Odia delicacies to their visiting son-in-law.

This has been a matter of discussion in Gope block of Puri district. Meanwhile, social media users can not stop raving about it.

According to a source, Biswajit Sahu, a resident of Nayahat Madhuban village under Gope block married off his daughter Niharika Sahu to Deviprasad from Pandab Nagar in Bhubaneswar December 11.

The newlywed son-in-law was invited to his in-laws’ house after ten days of wedding as per ‘Dasa Mangala’ tradition of Odia families where son-in-laws are invited to their father-in-law’s house. Following the tradition, Biswajit’s family also invited the couple-Deviprasad and Niharika.

The family had prepared 75 types of vegetarian and non-vegetarian traditional Odia dishes Monday for their son-in-law December 21. It was when the newlywed couple reached; they were treated with snacks and cold drinks. For the main course, all 75 types of food items were spread out before Deviprasad.

When asked, Biswajit said a son-in-law is a pride for a family. “Keeping this in mind, treating my son-in-law with 75 food items is not a big thing at all,” he added.