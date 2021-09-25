Satara (Maharashtra): A case has been registered in Maharashtra’s Satara district against several persons for allegedly trying to give away a baby girl born to the 15-year-old rape survivor.

The girl became pregnant after being raped by two men, a police official told.

“By the time her family learnt about the pregnancy, it was late for abortion. After she revealed the names of alleged rapists, the family summoned them. The two men agreed to help the family get rid of the baby,” the police told.

“The girl gave birth recently, following which the accused along with others tried to give the infant girl to a Mumbai-based couple without following the legal procedure for adoption,” he said.

We have arrested the two men who allegedly raped the girl, and registered another case against them as well as 11 others including a member of the rape survivor’s family and the Mumbai couple for the illegal adoption attempt, the police official told.

Press Trust of India