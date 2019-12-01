Mumbai: Quarrels and small fights are common in every relationship. But, things get worse when relationship turns abusive. While many consider manhandling wives/girlfriends as manliness, it is an act of coward.

Forget about common people, even big stars and celebrities have had the experience of abusive relationships. Many actresses have opened up on their struggles and spoken up to create awareness.

Here are the actors who have been accused of abusing their wives or girl friends:

Rahul Mahajan – Rahul Mahajan first was married to his childhood friend, Shweta Singh and was later divorced. Later, it was Payal Rohatgi who was at the receiving end of Rahul’s negative behaviour and soon after parting ways with Payal, he got married to model Dimpy Ganguly in 2010 and in less than four months, their relationship went sour. He was accused of physical abuse, by the model. They finally got divorced on February 25, 2015 and parted ways.

Shaleen Bhanot – Shaleen got married in 2009 with telly actress Daljeet Kaur. Everything looked perfect to the outsiders until his wife filed a police complaint against him for physical assaults. The actress also accused her former husband of harassing and assaulting her.

Kaishav Arora– Kaishav Arora who married popular actress Deepshikha Nagpal was alleged of domestic violence. The actress took a bold step when she filed a complaint against her abusive husband.

Raja Chaudhary-Raja Chaudhary is more popular for his frequent violent behaviour, especially with his ex-wife Shweta Tiwari, than his acting skills. After 8 years of their marriage TV actress Shweta Tiwari opened up about her marriage problems and accused the actor for domestic violence.

PNN