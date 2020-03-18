Mumbai: Popular actress Ratna Pathak turned a year older today. Widely recognized for her role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai as the cunning mother-in-law, she is one of the wittiest female actors of the contemporary times.

The gorgeous actress, born March 18, 1957, celebrated her 63rd birthday today. In a career span of decades, she has played memorable roles and fits into every role whether comedy or serious.

Ratna belongs to a film background. Her mother Dina Pathak was a well-known actress. Her sister Supriya Pathak is also one of the best actresses. Despite the acting atmosphere, Ratna did not want to become an actress but instead wanted to become a pilot or air hostess.

Ratna married famous actor Naseeruddin Shah. The love story of both is no less than a film story. Ratna and Naseer first met in 1975. When Ratna was a college student and Naseeruddin Shah was graduating from FTII.

Ratna had once said in her interviews that, “After being friends for a few days, we went outside to spend time.”

They have two sons Imaad Shah and Vivaan Shah. Naseeruddin Shah has a daughter, Heeba Shah, from his first marriage.

Ratna Pathak Shah has many hits like Mandi, Mirchi Masala, Aladin, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Golmaal 3, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Beautiful in her kitty. She was also nominated for the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress for the 2017 film Lipstick Under My Burka.