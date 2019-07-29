Mumbai: Everyone works very hard to reach a point or become successful. Even, big businessmen and celebrities have worked hard to reach where they are today.

However, sometimes it takes just one mistake to bring them down. There are many stars who came down crashing with a single mistake and destroyed their career.

Here’s a list of celebrities who destroyed their careers on their own.

Kapil Sharma: After becoming a star, Kapil Sharma showed starry tantrums and disrespected his co-stars, as a result, his show went off the air and he went into depression.

Mamta Kulkarni: The beautiful actress of the 90s is said to be linked with underworld don, Chhota Rajan. Later, she got married to drug mafia Vikram Goswami and was arrested by the police in a drug trafficking case.

Shakti Kapoor: In 2005 a sting operation was conducted on him by a news channel which showed him asking for sexual favors from an undercover reporter. This casting couch incident sparked a controversy and Kapoor was banned by the Film and Television Producers Guild of India. It ruined his image.

Vivek Oberoi: The promising actor destroyed his career when he got miffed with Bhaijaan, Salman Khan for his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai. He called a press meet to name and shame Sallu publicly. After realizing what he had done, he apologised repeatedly, but Sallu didn’t spare him.

Shiney Ahuja: The Gangster was accused of rape by his maid in 2009. In March 2011, Shiney was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment, for which Shiney appealed in High Court. The case stands closed as of now, but it ruined his image as career as well.

Mandakini: With beautiful eyes, the 80s actress made headlines in the year 1994 when her picture with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim went viral in media. Later it was revealed that she was Dawood’s mistress. After that, she never made a comeback on the silver screen.