Nayagarh: Veteran Odia devotional singer Bhikari Mohammad passed away Wednesday night at his residence in Khandapada of Nayagarh district.

He was 76 years old.

Mohammad propagated Hindu-Muslim brotherhood by singing songs like Odia Chhanda, Chaupadi, Janana, Bhajan and the traditional Dhumpa song of Khandapada and earned fame in Odisha and outside.

People dubbed him as the second Salabega of Odisha.

He had shared his sweet voice by singing devotional songs with eminent singers of Odisha including Bhikari Bal, Akshaya Mohanty, Pranab Patnaik, Prafulla Kar, Chitta Jena and Dibakar Mohanty on several occasions.

PNN