Mumbai: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress Pooja Hegde left social media in splits with a befitting reply to a fan.

Pooja was the latest celebrity jumping on the ‘Post a Photo of’ trend on social media. Among such requests one fan wished to see a ‘naked’ picture of her, but the actress came up with a smart solution. She shared an image of her feet and wrote, “Nange pao (bare feet).”

Apart from this, she has also shared photos in bikini. The actress also shared a photo of celebrating her birthday with actor Allu Arjun on the sets of a film.

Not only this, a fan also requested her to post a ‘funny’ moment and a photo without makeup.

Pooja ended the session by thanking fans for their requests. “That was fun! Thank you for all those responses. Tried to as many as I can, really searched through my photo book for this one! Muahhhh,” she wrote.

Pooja made her debut with Hrithik Roshan’s film Mohenjo Daro. Apart from Hrithik, she has also worked with Akshay Kumar in the film Housefull 4. There were many other actors in this film besides her.

On work front, she is currently working in three big Telugu films. Pooja will be seen opposite Akhil Akkineni in Bhaskar’s film Most Eligible Bachelor. She will be seen opposite Prabhas in Krishna Kumar’s period drama Radhe Shyam.

She also has some big films lined up in the Hindi film industry. She has signed Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, an adaptation of the 1982 film Angoor, which in turn was based on William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Apart from this, she has Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan lined up as well.