Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan always appreciates her fans. Whether she is posing for a selfie with them or for the paparazzi, Sara has a contagious laughter and that rubs on to others also.

Recently Sara returned to Mumbai after holidaying with friends in New York. As usual, once her fans spotted her, they started clicking selfies with her. Sara smilingly obliged.

Then something unusual happened. One of the fans tried to get too close to Sara. However, Sara maintaining her composure put a distance between her and the fan. But then she did not disappoint the admirer, she posed with him also for the selfie. The way she handled the situation has evoked praise from the netizens.

This video of the incident has gone viral on the social media. Most of Sara’s fans are criticising the person who tried to get too close to the actor. However, Sara’s gesture of still posing for a selfie with the unruly fan has won many hearts. Instagram users are also talking about the difficulty celebs face because of unruly people.

One netizen wrote, “The guy in blue was touching her hand..tats so cheap. (sic)”

On the professional front, Sara will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Karthik Aryan. The film will hit the theatres Valentine’s Day 2020 ie February 14 next year.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in Coolie No .1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The film has been slated for May 2020 release.