Cuttack: The mortal remains of veteran Odia actor Mihir Das were consigned to flames with full state honours at Satichoura crematorium in Cuttack City Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of fans chanted slogans for the departed soul saying ‘Mihir Bhai Amar Rahe’. A ‘Guard of Honour’ was then accorded to the late actor prior to his elder son and actor Amlan lit the funeral pyre as announced by the state government, a family source said.

A large number of people including political leaders Odia cine artists, fans and several others apart from family members and friends gathered at the crematorium. They all bade a tearful adieu to the versatile cine actor.

Also read: Irate locals demand Vigilance probe into Mantei Bridge collapse

“Mihir Bhai’s body was kept at his residence at Sector-8 in Cuttack for public to pay their last heartfelt obeisance to the departed soul. Later, his mortal remains were bought to the crematorium in procession in a flower-decorated carrier vehicle. The crowd of fans, friends and family members gathered on both sides of the road to Satichoura to pay their tribute to the legendary actor,” an ardent follower stated.

It is pertinent to mention, the 63-year-old noted Odia actor is survived by his two sons — Amlan and Akalant. Mihir was suffering from kidney related ailments for the past few years.

Nearly a month ago, Mihir was admitted to a private health facility in Cuttack. He was put on ventilator support and undergoing dialysis. The actor breathed his last while undergoing treatment Tuesday.

One of the most sought-after actors of his time, Mihir showed his acting magic in over 200 Odia films. He has given justice to every character that he played with unparalleled grace and intensity.

It was the film ‘Pua Mora Bhola Shankara’ which earned him stardom.

PNN