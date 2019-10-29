Dhoni lovers woke up to a bad news Tuesday as #DhoniRetires started to trend on Twitter despite there being no news on MS Dhoni’s retirement or his future plans. The sudden trending on Twitter has left many fans upset.

While many claim it to be fake, others fear it might come true as Dhoni has remained tight-lipped about his retirement. Worried that he might announce his retirement soon, some fans even started tweeting with #NeverRetireDhoni and #ThankYouDhoni.

Reaction of Dhoni fans vs Dhoni haters when heard about #DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/Sidxl4yQmC — gajender (@gajender00) October 28, 2019

Random Nibba/Nibbis posting sad tweets for #DhoniRetires , Me deep inside know that Dhoni will retire after bringing the world cup home 😎 pic.twitter.com/4cxu6zPWni — chinmay pattanaik (@Iamchinmay10) October 29, 2019

Rumours about the 38-year-old’s retirement have been doing the rounds ever since he took a break from cricket after India’s exit from the 2019 World Cup in England. The semi-final against New Zealand, which India lost and crashed out of the tournament as a result, was the last time Dhoni was seen on a cricket field.

Sourav Ganguly recently addressed the issue after taking charge as BCCI president, saying that Dhoni is one of the greats of the game and he will be respected under his tenure.

“It depends on him. I have always said when I was left out and the entire world said ‘I will never make it.’ I came back and played for 4 years. Champions don’t finish very quickly. I don’t know what’s in his mind or what he thinks about his career. But we will deal with that,” Ganguly said.

India head coach Ravi Shastri meanwhile, slammed the Dhoni critics who are making statements about his future. Shastri pointed out that Dhoni timed his retirement in Tests perfectly and that he has earned the right to do it in his own way when it comes to the limited-overs formats of the game.

“Half the guys commenting on can’t even tie their shoelaces. Look at what he’s achieved for the country. Why are people in a hurry to see him off? Maybe, they don’t find enough talking points. He and everybody who knows him know he’ll be going away soon. So, let it happen when it has to,” Ravi Shastri told.