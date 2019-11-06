Mumbai: The new released trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s new movie Pati Patni Aur Woh finds itself in the middle of a sexism controversy. A scene in the trailer shows the actor going on a rant against women that has not gone well with Twitteratis.

Several Twitter users have expressed disappointment in the trailer. Previously, Kartik’s monologues from the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films were criticised for their sexism.

Kartik’s character Chintu Tyagi apparently makes a rape joke. The line of dialogue most people seem to have taken an offence over is, “Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari. Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari. Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai. (If we ask our wives for sex then we’re called beggars, if we deny them sex then we’re called torturers, and if we coerce them into having sex with us, we’re called rapists).”

Kartik’s co-star in the film, Bhumi Pednekar, had refuted claims that the film is sexist.

“When I read the script, all the doubt that I had simply vanished. This film has lots of fun but, at the same time, it is not frivolous. The story is very empowering to both genders. Nobody is black or white in the story, just as in real life. I think that the maker made sure that this does not turn into a sexist, baseless film,” she said at the trailer launch event.

“I do not think, anyone who is part of this film, including us actors, belong to that school. We were extremely conscious of the fact that we do not end up making it into a sexist comment. The moment I read the script I felt it was so beautiful. This is a subject that could have gone wrong easily. But they (the makers) have been sensitive and careful. I have to say it is a big achievement,” Bhumi added.