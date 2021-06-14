Mumbai: It’s been a year since he passed away but Sushant Singh Rajput is alive in the hearts of numerous fans. The 34-year-old actor’s untimely demise June 14 last year had left his fans, friends and family in a state of shock. On the actor’s first death anniversary Monday, “We miss you” trended on Twitter along with the hashtag #SushantSinghRajput.
You Speak Humanity, We Wil Hear #SushantSinghRajput
There Can Be No Greater Example Of Humanity Than This.
SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS pic.twitter.com/8No9VZLWX1
He will always remain in our hearts ❤️#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/WiiglwFEgJ
#SushantSinghRajput Even after an entire year your loss hurts more than ever 💔
Miss You Sushant
SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS pic.twitter.com/wW8AG9DsuA
We miss you SSR
You will be in our heart forever #RememberingSSR #SushantSinghRajput
SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS pic.twitter.com/k0aCgONWAV
This time is different and that's what makes a lot of difference!
Truth will win…no conspiracy will work against the Universe's!#SushantSinghRajput
SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5gsxONxzH1
The way I see/ do anything,
is the way I shall ever see/ do everything. #SushantSinghRajput
Reality doesn't exist until we measure it. #selfmusing 💫 pic.twitter.com/2Z7xn9wHj8
Meanwhile, a film titled Nyay: The Justice is being made, which is being touted as a tribute to the late actor.
