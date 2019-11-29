Mumbai: Actress Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘War’, is making headlines for her bold pictures. The actress shared a few pictures in a top with a plunging neckline that had the word ‘Ram’ written on it.

These pictures sparked a controversy and Vaani was accused of hurting religious sentiments. According to reports, the complaint filed with Mumbai’s NM Joshi Marg Police Station and the Mumbai police commissioner, alleges that Vaani has hurt religious sentiments with her skimpy outfit.

Vaani Kapoor deleted the picture soon after the complaint was filed. Complainant Rama Sawant’s complaint letter read, “The undersigned is an ardent devotee of ‘Lord Shri Ram’. The undersigned has come across a photograph of Bollywood actress by name Ms Vaani Kapoor on her Instagram, where under, she is found in vulgar cloth in semi-nude position and over her body and more particularly from her shoulder to breast, she is found to be wearing blouse/brassiere made out a cloth-like Ramnami, in as much as the names of Lord Shri Ram has been described containing ‘Shri Ram’, which denotes to Lord Shri Ram.” Vaani also got brutally trolled for her photos on social media.