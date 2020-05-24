Mumbai: Shirish Kunder, husband of Hindi film industry’s famous choreographer and director Farah Khan turns a year older today.

Shirish is a filmmaker by profession. Some of Farah’s films have also been edited by Shirish. The love story of Shirish and Farah is very interesting.

Shirish was an electronic engineer. Before joining the Hindi film industry, he worked at Motorola for four years. Later, Shirish changed profession and came to try his luck in the Hindi film industry as an editor. Shirish’s first meeting with Farah was on the sets of the film Main Hoon Na.

Both were always fighting on the set. Nobody thought that the two would ever get married. But suddenly one day Shirish proposed Farah despite being eight years younger than her. Farah took a long time to say yes but finally both of them got married in the year 2004.

Four years after their marriage Farah gave birth to triplets, son Czar and daughters Diva and Anya, 11 February 2008 at Mumbai’s Jaslok hospital.

After marrying Farah, Shirish also wrote the story of films like Tees Maar Khan and Joker. Shirish has also made a short film named Kriti.

Farah and Shah Rukh Khan’s relationship turned sour due to Shirish. Shirish once tweeted something about Shah Rukh’s film Ra.One which angered Shah Rukh. He had posted an insulting, ‘I just heard a Rs150 crore firework fizzle’ remark online.

Actually, Shirish and Shah Rukh’s relationship soured when SRK refused to work in the film Tees Maar Khan.

Shah Rukh did not like the story of the film. Since then Shirish and Shah Rukh started to dislike each other. Due to this, Shah Rukh once slapped Shirish at Sanjay Dutt’s party. The incident took place around 4.15am at a party hosted in Dutt’s honour by the owner of a nightclub following the Filmfare Awards. Eyewitnesses give conflicting accounts of the nature of the scuffle: some say the duo came to blows, others say the actor simply slapped Kunder.