Toofaan promises a cinematic storm with its high on adrenaline boxing sequences. However, actor Farhan Akhtar says the personal relationships of the characters are the core of the sports drama. Critics have been raving about the looks of Farhan Akhtar in the movie.

Farhan Akhtar underwent intense training to prep for the role of ‘Aziz Ali’ aka ‘Ajju Bhai’. He is a goon who goes on to become a national level boxer. This is Farhan’s second film with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, following another sports-based movie, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013.

The physical aspect of learning a new discipline like boxing was ‘very challenging’, according to Farhan. At one point of time he wanted to throw in the towel.

“Learning a new discipline, a new sport, trying to be good at it requires a lot of focus and training. Fortunately, I had a great team who eventually came in from the US as choreographer for the fights. So they really worked me through all of it. But mentally you have to be really, really strong,” Farhan said while doing an online promotion of the film.

“There are times when you are in the middle of your training, where you are being pushed. Then your body wants to quit but it’s really your mind that’s kind of telling you what it is that you’re doing this for. Every ounce you give in there is to serve something which is the larger story of the film,” Akhtar stated over Zoom.

The film also stars Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur. She plays Dr Ananya and Aziz’s love interest. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal dons the hat of ‘Nana Prabhu’, his boxing coach.

Farhan said the ‘driving force’ of Toofaan is the incredible journey that Aziz, Ananya and Nana Prabhu are on.

“There’s a lot that happens. The sport is really the backdrop… It’s very exciting, of course. It’s cinematic, there’s adrenaline and all that stuff. But the heart of the film lies in the relationships between these characters,” the 47-year-old actor pointed out.

Toofaan is produced by Farhan and his work partner Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment and Mehra’s ROMP Pictures. It is slated to be released digitally July 16 on Amazon Prime Video. The actor said it was about time the film was released.

“Rakeysh, Ritesh and I felt that it was the right time for the film. We found an amazing partner in Amazon that really has pulled all stops in terms of promoting the film,” Farhan said.

The release of the movie was deferred amid the surge in the Covid-19 cases in India. It was previously scheduled to start streaming on Amazon from May 21.

“What is an artiste most greedy for? You want people to be able to watch your work, irrespective of the medium,” asserted Farhan. “A good film will be a good film if you like it, wherever you watch it. It’s the lasting impact of the film that truly tells you what it means to you,” he added.

Post Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the National Award-winning film based on the life of the late legendary athlete Milkha Singh, does Farhan want to star in the biopic of any other personality?

“The reason it is difficult to answer (this question) is that when you say a name, it kind of negates many other people who would have incredible stories,” Farhan said. He informed that as a viewer, he would love to see biopics on Kishore Kumar, Guru Dutt and Fearless Nadia.