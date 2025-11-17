New Delhi: 120 Bahadur, the war epic starring Farhan Akhtar, is set to make exhibition history as the first film to release across India’s defense theatre network November 21.

Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios launched paid previews of the film November 18, marking the 63rd anniversary of the legendary 1962 Battle of Rezang La, which the film is based on, according to a press release.

Showcasing a fierce, inspiring, and untold chapter of one of India’s biggest wars, where 120 heroic Indian soldiers held their ground against 3,000 Chinese troops, the trailer has deeply resonated with audiences and earned widespread praise.

Spearheaded by PictureTime in partnership with GenSync Brat Media, the film’s exclusive screenings for defence personnel and their families aim to bridge a long-standing gap between the entertainment industry and India’s armed forces. This initiative will also bring theatrical experiences to soldiers and families stationed in remote regions across the country.”

“‘120 Bahadur’ honours the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces… We feel truly privileged that the soldiers whose spirit the film celebrates will be watching it with their families. Our sincere thanks to PictureTime for facilitating this screening for those who serve the nation,” said Vishal Ramchandani, CEO of Excel Entertainment, in a statement.

“There are 1.5 million active soldiers and over six million viewers. But only 30% of India’s 20-million strong veteran and family audience has access to defence cinemas…We aim to expand the ecosystem to additionally reach the underserved 70% and we begin with a bang with ‘120 Bahadur,’ a film we know will deeply resonate with the forces,” said Sushil Chaudhary, founder-CEO of PictureTime.

The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios).

PTI