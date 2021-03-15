New Delhi: Finally the cat is out of the bag. The much-awaited teaser of Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar has been released recently. Since then Farhand Akhtar is in the news with his friends going ga-ga over his looks. There can be no doubt, that Farhan is looking great.

Toofaan is the story of a boxer and the ups and downs in his career. Farhan, like he did for the role of Milkha Singh, has given himself a completely different look. The story talks about the boxer who overcomes all sorts of hindrances to pursue and succeed in his dreams. Farhan’s love interest in the film is played by Mrunal Thakur while Paresh Rawal dons the hat of the coach.

See Toofaan teaser: https://youtu.be/2RJqgz7WHTg

The moment the teaser was out, tweets started flowing in from all of Farhan’s friends and well wishers.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has worked with Farhan in the Don series of films, tweeted: “Wow! Always inspired by the effort you put in your work. Kinare hi se Toofan ka tamasha dekhne wale, kinare se kabhie andaza-e-Toofan nahi hota Azad. Ready to dive into Toofaan. All the best to the team for this awesomeness.”

Farhan’s closest friend Hrithik Roshan also had words of praise. “Got hit by Toofaan today! The power packed team has left me star-struck! Incredibly amazed, awestruck, excited. Signing up to be ‘First Day First Minute’ audience for this inspiring experience. Farhan, I’m speechless,” wrote Hrithik.

Actor Parineeti Chopra was also all praise for Farhan. “So lovely! Congrats Farhan Akhtar! You’re looking amazing … All my best wishes to Team Toofaan,” tweeted Parineeti Chopra.

Salman Khan also joined the brigade and wished Farhan good luck and said on Twitter, “Congratz Farhan, teaser looks good (sic).”

Toofaan is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The sports drama is Farhan and Rakeysh’s second project together. They had earlier worked together for the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Toofan has been co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan and Rakeysh.