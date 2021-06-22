Kesinga: Kesinga block in Kalahandi district is a drought prone area due to lack of irrigation projects. However, implementation of farm pond projects has led to an increase in crop pattern by small and marginal farmers.

The farm pond project was launched in 2019-20 and 2020-21 in the block by the department of soil conservation and watershed department on a convergence mode under 5T initiative and rural job scheme the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment and Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The project was launched with construction of farm ponds on an area of 180 sq. ft. and having a depth 10 sq. ft. on cluster basis in Kokomunda village under Chancher panchayat. The execution of farm ponds resulted in an increase in crop pattern of small and marginal farmers.

These farm ponds helped in cultivation on agricultural land which was lying barren. Even high-yielding paddy could be grown up during 2019-20 fiscal. On the bunds of farm ponds, plants like banana, drum sticks, papaya and arhar were grown. Besides, this also helped the farmers take up fish farming in the pond on small scale.

Satya Narayan Achary, assistant soil conservation officer (ASCO), said construction of around 50 farm ponds was completed in different panchayats in 2019-20 fiscal. Similarly, constructions of 175 farm ponds was completed in 2020-21fiscal.

Pyarelal Meher, a beneficiary of Kokomunda village, expressed his satisfaction over multiple benefits from the construction of farm pond on his small piece of land. He said he earned above Rs 20,000 from paddy, Rs 10,000 from arhar and Rs 10,000 from fish farming and Rs 10,000 from cultivation of pulses on his small pond of 180 sq mts that cost around Rs 70,000.

These farm ponds were dug by engaging jobless people. Local women self-help groups supervised the works in the same village.