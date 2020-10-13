The intervention of the Supreme Court on Monday to re-examine the recently passed farm Bills was only to be expected. Farmers in various states are upset with the provisions of the new Central legislation and are protesting even in the face of the health risks involved in the Covid-19 pandemic times.

The court rightly noted that if the matter was not taken up now, the reforms could face problems later when its implementation gains pace. The Centre is also realising that talks are the way forward. It has called for a meeting with protesting farmers, and the Punjab government to has followed suit. The Bhartiya Kisan Union has rejected the offer of talks from the Modi government and is insisting on the repeal of the law. At a time when the nation is caught in a serious economic mess, it is important to cool tempers, rather than having further disruption of public peace and order.

A grave error on the part of the government was to avoid discussions with stake-holders and the Opposition before such reform was pushed through in great speed and at the most inopportune time. The feeling that Modi’s will is India’s will is akin to the “Indira is India, India is Indira” days of Dev Kant Barooah and cronies. Such a concept must never be allowed to fester in the minds of elected leaders in any democracy. These mistaken perceptions of individuals prove very expensive and damaging for societies and nations.

Better sense never prevails when one occupies a throne of great power and crowding cronies blind and deafen common sense.