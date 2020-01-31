Khallikote: A farmer was electrocuted to death after accidentally coming in contact with an 11-kv transmission wire passing over his farmland at Bhejiput village under this police limits in Ganjam district, Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Jagannath Parida in the village. The mishap occurred when he was carrying a 20-ft-long bamboo to construct a platform on his farmland when he came in contact with the transmission line and was electrocuted.

Parida collapsed on the spot as family members rescued him and rushed him to the Khallikote hospital. There the doctors conducted a check up and pronounced him brought-dead. Khallikote police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. Villagers have demanded financial assistance for the bereaved family from the state government.