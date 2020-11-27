Bhubaneswar: Another high drama unfolded in front of Odisha Assembly Friday after three farmers from Athagarh block of Cuttack district attempted to commit suicide here.

At a time when the Winter Session is going on and there is heavy deployment of police forces, this incident has raised many eyebrows.

The farmers somehow reached in front of the Assembly and tried to self immolate themselves by pouring kerosene. However, the security personnel’s timely intervention thwarted a mishap. They overpowered the farmers and immediately whisked them away from the spot.

The reason behind their self-immolation bid is yet to be ascertained. However, it is alleged that they resorted to such extreme step over the alleged loan irregularities in Athagarh district cooperative bank.

Further details are awaited.

Notably, in a similar incident took place November 24 when a couple from Nayagarh district attempted to commit suicide demanding justice for their five-year-old daughter, who was allegedly murdered in July this year.

PNN