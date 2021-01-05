New Delhi: Protesting farmer unions Tuesday deferred their proposed tractor march from January 6 to January 7. The tractor march was pushed back due to a bad weather forecast. However, the farmer leaders asserted they will intensify their stir in the coming days.

The farmer union leaders addressed a press conference at the Singhu border here. They said thousands of farmers will take out the tractor march January 7 from all protest sites to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP).

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said the decision to defer the march was taken over forecast of bad weather condition Wednesday. The city has been receiving rains sporadically over the past three days.

The unions said the agitation against the three agriculture laws will be intensified in the coming days.

Talking about their other proposed tractor march January 26 to Delhi, farmer leader Joginder Nain said, “We will send 10 tractors trollies from every village in Haryana. We request people to come – at least one from a house and a total of 11 women from a village.”