Balikuda: Farmers in Balikuda area of Jagatsinghpur district are sore over non-lifting of paddy by the millers though procurement had started way back in December last year.

The farmers alleged that the procurement process in not going on as per norms. As per sources, the district-level procurement committee had decided to procure paddy through 21 cooperative societies in the block.

Over 10,000 farmers in Balikuda block have registered online for procurement. However, most of the tokens issued to them have become invalid, it was alleged.

However, farmers of these localities alleged that the mandis have been opened for once or twice since then.

During that period, five to 10 farmers each have been able to sell their paddy, but the district administration did not take any action in the lapses at the mandis, farmers alleged.

They also pointed out that tokens issued to many farmers have expired. A delegation of farmers has submitted a memorandum to the block civil supplies officer about the procurement problems.

Meanwhile, some farmers’ leaders have warned of agitation over the issue.

