Rajnagar: In a rare protest, villagers drove about 200 cattle into the Collector’s public grievance camp at Rajnagar block office in Kendrapara district Monday.

The hearing was underway when over 200 bulls were rushed into the block office, taking all by surprise.

For a few minutes people were at a loss to realise what was going on and from where did the bulls come from. Later, it was let known that some farmers drove the cattle into the block office.

Upon enquiring, the farmers said they have been losing their crops due to stray cattle. Despite repeated requests, the district administration has not been taking any measures to save their crop from the cattle.

“We were left with no other choice but to show our grievance,” said the agitating farmers.

However, the unique protest did the job. Collector Samarth Verma calmed the farmers down by promising them alternative measures being taken soon to end their sufferings.

