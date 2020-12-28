New Delhi: The government invited Monday 40 protesting farmer unions for the next round of talks December 30. The Centre will discuss on all relevant issues to find a ‘logical solution’ to the current impasse. Farmers have been protesting against the implementation of the three new farm laws for more than a month now. The government’s invite followed a proposal made by farmer unions last week to hold the talks December 29.

A letter has been written to the 40 farmers unions. In it, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal has invited them for holding talks at 2.00pm December 30 at Vigyan Bhavan here. So far, five rounds of formal talks held between the Centre and 40 protesting farmer unions remained inconclusive.

“The government is also committed to finding a logical solution on all relevant issues with a clear intention and an open mind,” Aggarwal said.

Truth will prevail: Tomar

Meanwhile Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Monday a ‘wall of lies’ has been spread in a ‘planned manner’ among farmers against the new laws. He asserted that it will not last long and protesting peasants will soon realise the truth. The minister reiterated he remains hopeful to find an early solution to end the impasse.

“Soon, some way out will emerge and we will reach towards the solution. Everyone knows that the wall of lies is never strong. Truth is truth. There is going to be a time when people will start accepting the truth,” Tomar said. He was addressing a virtual event organised by Confederation of NGOs of Rural India (CNRI).

Tomar expressed regret that some have created ‘misconception in a planned manner’ in the hearts of protesting farmers. The minister informed the government is constantly engaging with such farmer unions. He said the benefits of the new farm laws have started reaching farmers. Many peasants are ‘thinking positive’ of these legislations, but there is ‘confusion’ in some sections of the farmers.

“I am hopeful we will be successful in clearing their concerns,” Tomar noted.