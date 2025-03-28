Imagine you order food online late at night and an on duty food delivery agent zoom past his braking point and crash straight into your living room!

A viral video is doing the rounds on various social media platforms where a late-night food delivery turned into an unintentional home invasion.

The viral video, captured by a stunned bystander, begins with the food delivery rider cruising at a decent speed on a dimly lit street.

Suddenly, a helmeted man at the roadside frantically waves at the biker, perhaps a fellow rider or someone signalling danger. But, instead of stopping, the biker keeps going and not by choice.

To everyone’s shock, the rider’s brakes seem to betray him at the worst possible moment. He does not just overshoot his path; he barrels through the main door of a nearby house like an uninvited guest.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘crazy videos’.

The viral video hilariously captures the sheer absurdity of the moment: the door crashes open, and the biker lands inside the family’s living room. Thankfully, no grievous injuries were reported, but the homeowners were left in shock as their unexpected guest processed what just happened.

PNN