Chandigarh: A 13-year-old girl died from bullet injuries during celebratory firing at a wedding in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri, police said Thursday, adding that her mother was also injured in the incident.

The girl along with her family was attending the function at a banquet hall located on Bhiwani road in Charkhi Dadri when the incident took place Wednesday night, they said.

“The girl died in the celebratory firing incident. Her mother also suffered an injury. During preliminary investigations, it has come to the fore that some youth were celebrating and dancing…We are going through the video footage of the marriage event to identify the accused,” SHO of Police Station (City), Charkhi Dadri, Inspector Sunil Kumar told PTI over phone.

Police said a complaint was lodged by the girl’s father, who hails from Bahu village in Jhajjar district.

The complainant has stated that after attending the event, he along with his wife and children was preparing to return to their home when some youth were firing in the air outside the banquet hall’s gate.

The bullet fired by one of them hit the girl and she fell on the ground bleeding, the complainant said.

The girl, identified as Jiya, was rushed to a hospital along with her mother who also sustained injuries. The girl was declared brought dead, police said.

A case has been registered under BNS Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and under the provisions of the Arms Act.

